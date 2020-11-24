  1. National

HCMC to begin truck weigh pads on NH1 as of Nov. 28

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport (DOT), the Industrial and Civil Designing Consulting Joint Stock Company (IDICo) yesterday completed quality verification of vehicle weigh pads at An Suong – An Lac toll station on National Highway 1 after experimental period.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

The agency required the DOT Inspector, the Center for Urban Traffic Management Control, Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center to coordinate with IDICo to check truck weight at the toll station on as of November 28.

Besides, the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police will cooperate with the DOT Inspector and relevant forces in the process of checking vehicle weight. 

The Binh Tan District People's Committee also directed functional forces to coordinate and support the above mentioned agencies in performing the task of ensuring public order and traffic safety during the implementation process.

