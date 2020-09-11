HCMC to host 3rd Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum

This year’s event themed “Vietnam 2045” continues to strengthen the network of young Vietnamese intellectuals, create a a platform for young intellectuals at home and abroad to discuss about visions, missions, roles and capability for contribution to the building and development of the country and speeding up the global and regional integration process.



The forum is an opportunity to propose mechanisms and policies to develop young Vietnamese intellectuals actively; enourage them to contribute to the national cause of reform and innovation. Delegates can also share their initiatives and solutions to the Party and State to reach the goals of economic and socio-cultural development by 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of the country's establishment.

The event will focus on four main topics, including boosting the socio-economic development and raising the the living standards of residents; building Vietnamese culture and people towards sustainable development; the role of science and technology for the country’s development; and the role of youth and young intellectual in the participation of developing country.

People can register to join the event at http://trithuctrevietnam.vn/ from now until September 30.

The Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee was organized for the first time in 2018 in Da Nang City.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh