HCMC to receive more than 700 tourists from Da Nang

Representatives of the Centers for Disease Control in Ho Chi Minh City, the provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria- Vung Tau and relevant agencies decided to conduct 14-day centralized quarantine for the arrivals from Da Nang City.



Accordingly, HCMC is expected to receive its residents and conduct isolation for the tourists returning from Da Nang.

Besides that, the HCMC High Command will be in charge of coordinating with provincial authorities to send the rest people to the local quarantine areas where they are living.



The Southern Airports Authority also suggested that the passengers living in the the Military Region 7- based provinces and cities would move to Tan Son Nhat International Airport while the passengers living in the Military Region 9- based provinces and cities would fly to the Can Tho Airport.



At the same time, passengers need to provide accurate personal information and thier residence two to three days before the day of departing to serve verification and preparation of transports and isolation.



On the other hands, the coordination agencies and centers for disease control also request Da Nang City to perform sample test of SARS-CoV-2 for passengers before leaving the city.









By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong