HCMC-Binh Phuoc expressway project completes pre-feasibility study report

The project has three options of investment. Of which, the first option will invest VND33,000 billion(US$1,425 billion) in the 55km-long route spreading from Binh Chuan Ward in Thuan An City in Binh Duong Province to Chon Thanh District in Binh Phuoc Province.



The second option has the starting point at An Phu intersection in HCMC’s District 2 and the ending point at Chon Thanh District, running along provincial highways of 743 and 745, with the total investment capital of about VND27, 500 billion (US$1,186 billion).

The third option will need a total investment capital of VND21,600 (US$930 million) to invest in the 55km-long road starting at Binh Chuan and ending at Chon Thanh, parallel to the HCMC-Loc Ninh rail corridor.

As proposed, the expressway will be built under the public–private partnership (PPP) and the build–operate–transfer (BOT) investment modes. The project’s construction is expected to be kicked off before 2030.







By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh