HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway still collecting cash toll of Etag vehicles

Accordingly, the ETC system on HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay is now using the Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) technology, with an On Board Unit (OBU) installed on the vehicle itself and an IC card having sufficient account information for the payment process.

However, Etag vechicles are using the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, with an Etag card displaying information about an account stored in the database of the payment center.

VEC reported that the current ETC system on HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway was built in 2017, using the DSRC technology for all 8 lanes in 3 toll towers. At that time in Vietnam, there were both DSRC and RFID systems, but they were used separately.

The investment in a new ETC system that can recognize both DSRC and RFID needs an approved plan by the related authorities.

VEC clearly states that all express ways under its management are completely newly built ones, and are not the only choice for travelling from one place to another.

Therefore, VEC hopes that Etag vehicle drivers, when choosing those ways, should not ask for a deduction of service fee on their Etag card. Instead, they should cooperate with officers in toll towers and pay toll by cash, as well as observing traffic regulations approved by the state authorities, in order to avoid congestion or insecurity at toll booths.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Vien Hong