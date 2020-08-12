HCMC’s press agencies to change seals before September 30

A task force implementing the management, development, and organization project of media agencies in the city will send a report of the establishment of press agencies under the HCMC Party Committee, including Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon), Tuoi Tre (Youth), Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer), Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) and Tap Chi Cuu Chien Binh (War veteran magazine); and other units under the city People’s Committee, consisting of Phap Luat TPHCM (HCMC Law), Tap Chi Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon (Sai Gon Economics magazine), Tap Chi Doanh Nhan Sai Gon (Sai Gon businessmen magazine), Tap chi Khoa Hoc Pho Thong (General science magazine), Tap chi Du Lich (Tourism magazine), Tap chi Giao Duc Thanh pho (HCMC Educational magazine).



The municipal authorities will instruct press agencies to stablize operation and improve quality in the 2021-2025 period; and plan to develop media agencies into a multimedia agency by 2025.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh