Helicopter drops 1.5 tons of relief cargo to flood-isolated areas in Quang Tri

On the same day, a working delegation including 17 leaders, doctors, medical staffs and soldiers of the Huong Phung Border Guard Station and the Huong Hoa District Military Command walked through forest road to the flood-hit commune.They brought medicine, essential supplies and equipment for missions of medical examination and treatment, disease prevention after floods.As of the morning of October 23, around 10 pickup trucks are carrying goods, foodstuff and essential commodities to flood-hit areas of Quang Binh Province and Huong Lap, Huong Viet communes of Quang Tri Province.According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province Mr. Ha Sy Dong, Ministry of Defense sent its helicopter to provide much relief cargo for flood victims in Huong Viet Commune this morning.Residents in Huong Viet and Huong Lap communes have experienced the worst flooding and landslide in district of Huong Hoa, Quang Tri Province.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong