Helicopter transports Covid-19 vaccines to Con Dao Island

The helicopter of the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company transports Covid-19 vaccines to Con Dao District, Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.



Previously, on July 30, the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province proposed the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company to support the flights on Vung Tau- Con Dao route and vice versa to transport vaccines, medical equipment and people trapped in Vung Tau City to the island.





Accordingly, 1,460 people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 2 to August 11. Of which, 754 people will get their first doses and 706 people will be vaccinated the second shots.From May to June, Con Dao District organized two phases of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 for prioritized groups following the Government’s Resolution No. 21.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong