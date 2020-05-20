Hoa Bình hydropower plant expansion project to start to raise national power

The project aims to raise the national power network’s peak power and maximize utilization of water discharged from the plant in the flood season for generating power for saving maintenance and repair costs.



The project is invested by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) with investment capital of VND9.22 trillion (US$397.24 million), including 30 percent of reciprocal capital and 70 percent from commercial loans.

The expansion will be on the dam’s right part on the area of 99.62 hectares under the management of EVN.

As per the plan, from now to end of the year, EVN will make effort on negotiation and contract signing of capital and design as well as work with People’s Committee of the Northern Province of Hoa Binh to settle clearance compensation and select contractors.

Beforehand, EVN planned to start the project in the second quarter of 2020 and expected to complete the first turbine in the third quarter of 2023 and the second turbine in the fourth quarter of 2023. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

At the same time, the Central Province of Quang Tri decided to give the green light to Huong Son Company to embark on Huong Son hydropower project with total investment of nearly VND1.5 trillion. The hydropower plant located in districts Huong Hoa, Dakrong and Gio Linh aims to supply electricity for production and daily activities.

Huong Son hydropower plant will be operated in August, 2024.

By Lac Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong