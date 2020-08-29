Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen flyover in Hanoi opens to traffic

Present at the ceremony were Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung, and Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung.

According to Director of the Hanoi Traffic Project Management Board Pham Hoang Tuan, the overfly is a key traffic project for the capital in the 2016-2020 period and aims to ease congestion at the intersection and along Hoang Quoc Viet street, serving local socio-economic development.

Costing around VND560 billion (US$24.34 million) sourced from the city’s budget, the project took more than 10 months to complete. The 278-metre flyover has four lanes for motorised vehicles, while at ground-level are six mixed vehicle lanes.

Pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles, trucks, and tractors higher than 3.5 metres are not allowed to run on the overpass, and must take the ground-level road.

Addressing the ceremony, Hung said the flyover will help fix this problematic junction, which has long been known for major traffic jams.

He asked the project management board to immediately hand over related items for footpaths, trees, lighting, and technical infrastructure, among others, to relevant units to manage and ensure traffic safety.

Vietnamplus