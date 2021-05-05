Hoi An, Quang Ngai impose restrictions on public gatherings

Mô Hoi An ancient town imposes restriction on public gatherings starting at 0.00 a.m on May 5

The 30-person limit on gatherings in private dwellings and outdoor spaces, such as sporting, musical, cultural, religious and social events aims to to reduce the spread of Covid-19 disease.



Tourists, historical, cultural and religious sites have not been also allowed to receive groups of visitors which exceed 30 people.

The provincial government also signed a decision on the suspension of entertainment, culture and sport venues, including bars, discos, karaoke bars, online game shops, cinemas, theaters, beauty salons, spas, night markets, , walking streets, swimming at beaches; and asked a a closure of foreign language academies and life skills teaching facilities, starting from 0.00 a.m on May 5.

Meanwhile the neighboring province, Quang Ngai also put a limit on gatherings at home and in outdoor spaces on the same time. Size limits for group gatherings in public and private settings allows no more than 50 people.

Indoor food and beverage service must be less than 50 people, customers are advised to keep a distance at least of one meter while the maximum number of passengers allowed in public transport in the province must be halved.

By Nguyen Cuong, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh