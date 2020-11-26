Honour sacred for officials: Top leader addresses anti-corruption meeting

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on November 25 chaired a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption to discuss a number of cases under the direction of the committee from the 17th session until now, during which he stressed that honour is the most sacred thing for an official.

Mr. Trong said that the positive results gained in preventing corruption and wastefulness have contributed to the country’s overall achievements, thus intensifying people’s trust.



He hailed the close coordination between and the determination of the inspectorate, audit agencies, courts, public security agencies, and armed forces, as well as the high level of consensus from the public.



He emphasised the need for more effort and closer coordination in the task, especially as the 13th National Party Congress is approaching.



Since the 17th session on January 15, despite the impact of the COVID-19 and natural disasters, corruption prevention and control, including the settlement of cases under the Committee’s monitoring, have forged ahead.



Relevant agencies have handled a total of 18 cases and four smaller cases.



The Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission have disciplined eight officials, managed by the Party Central Committee.