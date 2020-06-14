  1. National

Horse-training day of cavalry soldiers at Ba Van horse farm

At scorching noon of June, Sai Gon Gai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters visited Ba Van horse farm in suburb of Song Cong Town, Thai Nguyen Province to learn about the process of bringing up, caring and domesticating horses of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps.

A performance of cavalry soldier on training ground

The 4-hectare horse farm includes office, accommodation for soldiers, horse-breeding area, training space and grazing land.

There are around 109 horses, including 30 horses on pregnancy and 4 new-born horses in the farm. 

Soldiers get up at 5AM every day for training activity with horses. 

About 70 horses will spend over five hours a day for training section on a fixed timeline from 7AM to 10:30AM and from 2PM to 4PM.

Horses are taken care of, have their health checked regularly. Each horse can gallop at its maximal speed of 70-80 kilometers an hour. 
There are some photos featuring horse-training activities at Ba Van horse farm:
By Do Trung- Quang Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

