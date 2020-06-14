Horse-training day of cavalry soldiers at Ba Van horse farm

The 4-hectare horse farm includes office, accommodation for soldiers, horse-breeding area, training space and grazing land.



There are around 109 horses, including 30 horses on pregnancy and 4 new-born horses in the farm.



Soldiers get up at 5AM every day for training activity with horses.



About 70 horses will spend over five hours a day for training section on a fixed timeline from 7AM to 10:30AM and from 2PM to 4PM.



Horses are taken care of, have their health checked regularly. Each horse can gallop at its maximal speed of 70-80 kilometers an hour.

There are some photos featuring horse-training activities at Ba Van horse farm:













By Do Trung- Quang Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong