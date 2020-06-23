Houses illegally converted into mini apartments: Ministry of Construction

According to the Ministry, for the past time, many people have taken advantage of the local administrations’ negligence to turn their houses into mini apartment.



Along with unapproved structural changes, the space riddled with firefighting violations and. Moreover, these illegally- built mini apartment lead to dispute between sellers and purchasers as well as cause overload on civic amenities and infrastructure.

Scores of such 30-50 square meter apartments have been arising in metropolitan areas and they have been put up for sale at the price of around VND1 billion (US$ 43,017) or they have been put up for rent at VND3- 6 million a month.

Overpopulation in these districts with mini apartments has caused worse traffic accident, unhygienic environment and destroy the urban architecture.

Therefore, the Ministry required local administrations to inspect and impose harsh penalties on such violation as well as handle dispute between sellers and home buyers.

The Ministry said according to the present law, individual homes can be allowed to build many floors to divide into mini apartments with area of at least 30 square meter up.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong