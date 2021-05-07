Human resources decisive to national development: Prime Minister

The PM acknowledged the substantial results that the education sector has made in implementing Resolution 29 of the Party Central Committee on comprehensive and essential reform of education and training, one of which was the improved quality of general and tertiary education as well as vocational training.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

At the same time, PM Chinh highlighted the major problems of the sector, particularly the limitations in mechanisms and policies, negative phenomena within the sector and shortcomings in management decentralization.

He required the ministry to focus on key tasks of State management of education-training, which are to build strategies and plans, institutions and mechanisms, and standards and criteria. The ministry should also develop tools to mobilise resources from all sources for education development.

The Government leader also urged the sector to pay more attention to communication work to provide the public with better understanding of its problems and get the public involved in addressing them.

He reminded the sector to coordinate with relevant agencies to implement pandemic prevention measures to ensure health and safety for more than 1.2 million teachers and nearly 24 million students at all levels nationwide amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the sector should study and design measures to fulfill the tasks of the 2020-2021 academic year, including the national senior high school graduation exams.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son presented to the PM several proposals regarding the legal framework for education reform, financial investment for the sector, and the development of the contingent of teachers and educational managers.