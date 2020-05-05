Humanitarian month kicks off

Addressing the launch ceremony, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, praised the significant contributions to humanitarian activities by VRC staff and volunteers.

During the on-going fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the VRC has adopted measures to ease the difficulties faced by residents and supported frontline workers, she said.

Highlighting the significance of the humanitarian month in the context that the pandemic still developing in a complex manner, Mai asked the VRC to join the Party, the State, the entire political system, and the people in overcoming the difficulties and continuing national construction and development.

The month will last from May 1 to 31, with the pinnacles being World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8 and late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday on May 19.

It will focus on raising public awareness about COVID-19 prevention and control and raising the livelihoods of those affected by the disease, according to President of the VRC Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu.

Other activities include promoting blood donations and assisting the public in using clean water and coping with drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, she added.

The VRC aims to support at least 100,000 people in difficult circumstances, provide 100,000 vouchers for goods under the “humanitarian market” model to those hit by COVID-19 or drought and saltwater intrusion, and build 130 humanitarian facilities, with priority given to public health care.

Over the past two months, the VRC has mobilised nearly VND100 billion (US$4.2 million) from organisations and individuals at home and abroad to support residents affected by natural disasters and the COVID-19.

Organisations and businesses have also contributed more than VND35 billion in response to the humanitarian month.

