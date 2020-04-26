“I love my country” journey 2020 launched

The journey will be divided into four trips, including the “Thanks to the country” marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the national reunification and the 66th anniversary of the nation's victory at Dien Bien Phu from April 30-May 15; “Following Uncle Ho's saying” from May 15-June 30; “July in tribute to war invalids, martyrs” on July 1-30; and “Proud of Vietnam” on August 1-September 2 celebrating the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (on September 2).



The journey, “I love my country" which was launched by the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee in 63 cities and provinces across Vietnam comprises activities such as visiting historical and cultural places.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh