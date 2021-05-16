Illegal foreign migrant workers in Vietnam to be deported

In a recent dispatch to Chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees, he said provincial and municipal authorities should consider deporting foreign workers without work permits or those failing to comply with entry and exit rules applicable to foreigners in Vietnam.



Minister Dung said in the document that amidst complex developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, many localities across the country have been facing a situation in which foreigners enter Vietnam illegally to seek employment not in accordance with local laws.



He asked local authorities to strengthen labour inspection and strictly handle any individuals or organisations that receive and use illegal workers, as well as violations of labour legislation.



Relevant agencies are required to review the employment of foreign workers at all businesses and other establishments.



At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the management of all entries of foreigners as well as the registration of employment of foreigners at enterprises and other entities.



It is a must to ensure no illegal foreign immigrants are employed in Vietnam, the minister said in the dispatch.



Local authorities should review and strictly control the issuance of work permits for foreign workers in accordance with existing regulations and procedures.



He also requested relevant agencies to inspect the compliance with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control at all enterprises and other establishments that employ foreigners.



Any violators of such rules must be strictly dealt with and suspended from operation, the minister said.