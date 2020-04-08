ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers

Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.



Lee hailed Vietnam for its efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected via the Prime Minister’s message of accepting economic losses to protect people’s lives.

As the fight against the epidemic continues, it is necessary to take immediate action to mitigate its negative impacts on businesses, employment and workers’ incomes, he said.

According to the ILO, the crisis will cut the total working hours by 6.7 percent worldwide in the second quarter of this year, equivalent to the loss of 195 million full-time jobs. The hardest-hit regions include Arabian countries (8.1 percent of working hours, or 5 million full-time jobs), Europe (7.8 percent, or 12 million full-time jobs) and Asia-Pacific (7.2 percent, 125 million full-time jobs).

The ILO forecast there will be huge losses across all income groups, especially in upper-middle income countries, including those in Southeast Asia.

An estimated 81 percent of the global workforce, or 3.3 billion people, are being hurt by partial or full-closure of their workplaces. The most-affected sectors include lodging and dining services, manufacturing, retail, trade and administrative services.

ILO General Director Guy Ryder said workers and businesses are facing a catastrophe in both developed and developing economies.

The ILO has called on countries to take urgent measures on a large scale in four pillars, namely supporting businesses, employment and income; stimulating the economy and employment; protecting workers; and using social dialogue between governments, workers and employers to seek solutions.

It suggested expanding social welfare, supporting job retainment, tax reductions and fiscal support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, along with several sectors.