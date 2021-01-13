Inauguration of US$260 million solar power plant in Mekong Delta Province

The plant was built in the area of 275 hectares in An Giang Province’s Tinh Bien District with total investment of over VND6 trillion (over US$260 million). The plant had a capacity of 104 Mwp in the first phase in June, 2019.

Now, with a total capacity of 210 Mwp, the plant is expected to generate nearly 400 million kWh of electricity to the national grid each year from 2021.



After two years of construction, the plant was connected to the national grid on December 2, 2020.

Beforehand, the Sao Mai group has re-operated the solar power plant in the Mekong Delta province of Long An’s Duc Hue District in June, 2019 with a capacity of 50Mwp.

According to the group’s plan, in the ten following years, the Sao Mai group’s plants will generate approximately 2.5 billion KWh of electricity annually.

Additionally, the group expected to convert vast solar fields into ecological gardens to attract tourists to the province.

Speaking at the inauguration of the plant, Chairman of An Giang province People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh highly valued the group’s efforts for the past years as the group’s solar power plant in the border province Tinh Bien has helped to change the rural district’s face. Moreover, the group has contributed greatly to the province’s budget and offered more employment to locals in the countryside.

According to the chairman, An Giang has great potential for the development of renewable energy, including solar energy.

By Huynh Loi - Translated by Uyen Phuong