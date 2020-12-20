Increase awareness of drowning prevention in southern provinces

During a conference on Saturday, the Department and the Ministry requested related agencies and local administrations in addition to spreading the accident prevention in media also posting preventative measures on social networks to raise people’s awareness of the accident and know how to prevent such tragedies.



Localities must adopt actions and join in anti-drowning projects for children.

Most of victims of drowning accident are from low-income families which parents don’t pay enough attention to their children.





By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Kim Khanh