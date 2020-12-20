  1. National

Increase awareness of drowning prevention in southern provinces

SGGP
Approximately 2,000 children drown in Vietnam every year; therefore, the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs ordered to increase awareness of the drowning accident prevention in southern provinces.

Teaching children to swim is one way to prevent drowning (Photo: SGGP0

During a conference on Saturday, the Department and the Ministry requested related agencies and local administrations in addition to spreading the accident prevention in media also posting preventative measures on social networks to raise people’s awareness of the accident and know how to prevent such tragedies.
Localities must adopt actions and join in anti-drowning projects for children.
Most of victims of drowning accident are from low-income families which parents don’t pay enough attention to their children.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Kim Khanh

