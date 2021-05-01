Individuals must be held accountable in COVID-19 fight: PM

At the meeting, the Government leader ordered relevant sectors and local administrations to swiftly take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and voiced his concern over the fact that there are localities, units and individuals having not taken COVID-19 preventive rules seriously and lowered their guard against the virus.

The reception, quarantine and health monitoring of people entering Vietnam were not good enough, while the effort to manage and supervise those completing 14-day quarantine was insufficient, raising the risk of COVID-19 resurgence in the country, he said.

The PM stressed the need to effectively curb the pandemic so as to safely organise the upcoming national elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

He called Vietnamese people nationwide to voluntarily comply with prevention rules and to stand united with the government in the COVID-19 fight for the health of their own and others and for the benefit of the nation.

He also urged relevant authorities and local administrations to take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the virus while border provinces must intensify border surveillance.

Chinh moved on to ask the Ministry of Health to proactively seek new suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine and ensure the transparency of the vaccine acquisition.

