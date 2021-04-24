Indonesian President hosts Vietnamese PM in Bogor

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 23 compared notes on an array of matters, aiming to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries.

During their talks in Indonesia’s Bogor city, Widodo congratulated Chinh on his election as Prime Minister of Vietnam, and expressed his admiration for achievements Vietnam has recorded in the COVID-19 combat as well as economic recovery and development.



Indonesia attaches great importance to and wishes to continuously advance the traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Vietnam, he affirmed.



For his part, Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations, being a responsible member of the international community, and intensively and extensively integrating into the world.



Vietnam will work harder to continuously consolidate and expand the strategic partnership, he pledged.



The two sides rejoiced at the practical and intensive development of the bilateral cooperation, and agreed to coordinate to effectively implement the action programme for 2019-2023, the strategic partnership and the joint vision on defence cooperation for 2018-2022.



The leaders also discussed measures to promote the bilateral economic ties, especially how to reduce trade barriers and remove difficulties facing businesses, in an effort to soon bring the two-way trade to 10 billion USD, towards cutting Vietnam’s trade deficit.



They consented to soon resume flights at a suitable time, and consider allowing Vietnam’s Vietjet Air to open flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Jakarta of Indonesia.



The countries will also step up collaboration in pharmaceuticals, and in maritime cooperation, including partnerships between their coast guards.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: VNA)



The two leaders affirmed that they attach special importance to the need to soon complete negotiations on the boundary of exclusive economic zones between the two countries, in order to create a legal corridor for the countries to enhance cooperation and reduce illegal fishing cases, thus creating a model in dealing with differences at sea between nations, contributing to protecting peace, cooperation, and development in the region.

Widodo highly values Chinh’s attendance at the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting right after the latter took office, which, he said, demonstrates Vietnam’s responsibility.The two sides pledged to further their close and effective cooperation at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN and the UN, and work together with other ASEAN member countries to press ahead with the settlement of the Myanmar issue, towards stability, the reduction of violence and casualties for people and the resumption of dialogues between parties to seek peaceful solutions, for peace and stability in the region and the world at large.Regarding the East Sea issue, they agreed to maintain ASEAN’s stance on the matter, including maintaining peace, stability, security and safety of navigation and aviation, effectively realising the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, and soon completing negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in an effective and efficient manner, in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).On this occasion, Chinh invited Widodo to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The Indonesian President accepted the invitation with pleasure.