Interconnection procedures for notarization, land-use registration to be changed

The People Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are expected to pilot interconnection procedures for notarization, registration of land-use rights and assets attached to land and tax, etc in this year. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

The interconnection aims to save time and costs during the process of carrying out administrative procedures for people and businesses. 

Besides that, it also contributes to detecting and preventing from fraudulent transactions and black-market credit activities.

In the upcoming time, the people’s committees of provinces and cities under the Central Vietnam are expected to implement the interconnection procedures.

