The interconnection aims to save time and costs during the process of carrying out administrative procedures for people and businesses.
Besides that, it also contributes to detecting and preventing from fraudulent transactions and black-market credit activities.
In the upcoming time, the people’s committees of provinces and cities under the Central Vietnam are expected to implement the interconnection procedures.
