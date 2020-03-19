International media hail Vietnam’s response to COVID-19

According to the article, Vietnam proved effective response to the outbreak and is one of the most praised countries in the effort.

The country launched two apps, one for Vietnamese citizens and the other for foreigners living in Vietnam, where they can update their health status so that the government could have a stable database.

The second measure is the production of SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting World Health Organisation standards.

The third is the launch of mobile sterilisation chambers where disinfectants are poured on the body from all sides, cleaning 90 percent of bacteria and viruses.

Earlier, the Diplomat newswire also ran a story featuring the Vietnamese Government’s efforts against the epidemic, saying that the government always puts health and well-being of citizens to the foremost.

In such spirit, it has publicised information about the outbreak, thus winning public trust, the newswire said.

