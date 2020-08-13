International Youth Day 2020 marked in Hanoi





Co-organised by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the United Nations in Vietnam, the event was expected to affirm the youth’s role in offering measures related to climate change, environmental protection and plastic waste management.Speaking at the event, Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam Michael Croft, who is Co-chair of the UN Youth Working Group, said today’s young people have played a special role in the global dialogue on climate change and they are making their voices heard in the most inspiring ways.Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam Nguyen Ngoc Luong called for raising youths’ awareness of environmental protection laws, the harmful impacts of nylons and plastic waste on the environment.Representatives from several youth groups and companies specialised in green materials offered proposals regarding climate change and sustainable development.On the occasion, UN agencies in Vietnam also introduced the UN75 Initiative – a short survey to collect opinions on people’s priorities to build a stronger and more sustainable future.