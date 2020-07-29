Inter-provincial coaches on Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang route suspended





The suspension would be applied for inter-provincial coaches, buses, taxi, passenger vehicles and private business cars except vehicles for diplomatic or official purposes, ambulances, vehicles providing foodstuffs, food and materials for production, cars carrying foreign experts and patients until the further notice.Besides that, vehicles through Da Nang City are required not to stop in the city for picking up and dropping off passengers.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong