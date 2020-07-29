  1. National

Inter-provincial coaches on Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang route suspended

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport on July 28 stated that operation of all passenger transport services on HCMC- Da Nang route would be temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension would be applied for inter-provincial coaches, buses, taxi, passenger vehicles and private business cars except vehicles for diplomatic or official purposes, ambulances, vehicles providing foodstuffs, food and materials for production, cars carrying foreign experts and patients until the further notice. 

Besides that, vehicles through Da Nang City are required not to stop in the city for picking up and dropping off passengers.

