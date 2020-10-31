Int’l workshop seeks to enhance women’s role in peace, security

The Hanoi event attracted the participation of over 70 delegates from Vietnam’s ministries, sectors, research institutes, and universities, as well as foreign embassies in Hanoi and renowned experts on women, peace and security in the region and the world.



It aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of women in peace processes, towards the promotion of their role in peace and security, and contributing to Vietnam’s participation in agendas in these fields at multilateral forums, particularly the UN Security Council and ASEAN.

The online and in-person workshop focused discussions on opportunities and challenges for women, peace and security under impact of post-pandemic new trends, and recommendations to enhance the role of women.

In his remarks, DAV Vice President Nguyen Hung Son said the workshop demonstrated a strong commitment of Vietnam and participating countries to enhancing the role of women in the complicatedly developing regional and international context.

The agenda on women, peace and security is a pillar in Vietnam’s multilateral foreign policy, especially within the framework of the UN and ASEAN.

Regional Director of UN Women for Asia and the Pacific Mohammad Naciri stressed the role of women, especially those in Southeast Asia, and affirmed that Vietnam is an outstanding example in promoting the role and engagement of women in US peacekeeping missions.