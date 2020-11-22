Investigation completes on case of appropriating State secret documents in Hanoi

The case’s file has been transferred to the Supreme People’s Procuracy for prosecution of four defendants in the case.



Besides Chung, the three others involved in the case are Pham Quang Dung, a former policeman; Nguyen Hoang Trung- a staff member of the editorial-secretariat section under the Office of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Nguyen Anh Ngoc, the section’s former deputy head.

The investigation conclusion has also been handed over to the defendants.

In August, the Investigation Security Agency decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chung on charges of “appropriating State secret documents”.