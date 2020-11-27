Investor of Thuong Nhat Hydropower Plant fined US$22,000

According to the General Director of the Central Hydropower Joint Stock Company Mr. Le Van Khoa, after a working session with the delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the unit urgently overcame the shortcomings in the management and operation tasks for the Thuong Nhat Hydroelectric Project.In particular, the Central Hydropower Joint Stock Company willcoordinate with local authorities to determine location of the installation of communication equipment and safety warning systems for Thuong Nhat hydroelectric dam and its downstream area in advance December 10, thereby surveying, assessing the current situation, planning technilogy treatment, ensuring its hydraulic systems and drainage capacity to mitigate flooding.On the same day, the Chairman of Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee Mr. Le Tri Thanh directed the revocation of leasing more than 31,000 square meters of land to build Dak Di 2 Hydropower Plant in Nam Tra My District.

By Van Thang – Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong