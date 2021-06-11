Janitors in isolation facilities awarded

At the awarding ceremony, Citenco announced an unexpected reward decision, gave certificates of merit, a bonus of VND20 million (US$874) and 200 bottles of hand sanitizer gel for the janitors working in isolation facilities.On the occasion, Star Hang Le Joint-stock Company also offered 1,800 protective clothing for pandemic prevention, 25,000 medical masks and 1,800 N95 face masks for environment workers of Citenco.Previously, on June 2, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had an article reflecting the hard-working of janitors in the isolation facilities with higher risks of pandemic infection.

By Ai Van – Translated by Huyen Huong