Janitors in isolation facilities awarded

Representatives of the Trade Union of Ho Chi Minh City Public Utility Enterprises and Commercial Services yesterday visited, encouraged and gave VND71.5 million (over US$3,000) for staffs and workers of the medical waste treatment team and medical waste collection and transportation teams of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company (Citenco).
At the awarding ceremony, Citenco announced an unexpected reward decision, gave certificates of merit, a bonus of VND20 million (US$874) and 200 bottles of hand sanitizer gel for the janitors working in isolation facilities. 

On the occasion, Star Hang Le Joint-stock Company also offered 1,800 protective clothing for pandemic prevention, 25,000 medical masks and 1,800 N95 face masks for environment workers of Citenco.

Previously, on June 2, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had an article reflecting the hard-working of janitors in the isolation facilities with higher risks of pandemic infection.



