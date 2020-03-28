Japan halts entrance with Vietnamese workers from March 28





Head of the communications office of the Ministry's Department of Overseas Labor Ms. Tran Thi Van Ha has just informed that Japan suspended granting visa for Vietnamese workers from March 28.Vietnamese interns and employees who are temporarily coming back home will have to complete the medical declaration and 14-day quarantine when they re-enter Japan.According to the Department of Overseas Labor, in order to control the border gates for Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced to tighten entrance with citizens from epidemical areas.From March 28, Japan officially rejects entrance of people staying, travelling through 21 countries and territories, notably European countries such as Italy, France, Denmark, Norway, Germany, etc, and Iran in advance 14 days of entering the country; and requires to perform medical check with people from ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, the Philippines and Singapore and Congo, Israel, Qatar to prevent the spread of the pandemic.After entering Japan, those people must be taken testing sample and stay in the isolation areas on awaiting for the two-day result.Regarding policy of visa limitation, the country suspended all single or multiple granted visas with all of the above countries’ nationalities including China, the Republic of Korea and Hong Kong (China).

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong