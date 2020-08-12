Japan pledges to protect, support Vietnamese interns

Pursuant to Japan labor law, Vietnamese and Japanese workers are equal. Vietnamese workers must take part in unemployment insurance as well as enjoy its benefits like the Japanese workers.In recent years, the Vietnamese trainees have faced many difficulties in language barriers, administrative and medical procedures, added the Japanese minister.Additionally, the pandemic outbreak has caused unemployment.The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has implemented many measures to support these subjects such as the establishment of the Organization for Technical Intern Training (OTIT) with a goal of management and support for interns and establishment of consultation service via hot line in Vietnamese.

By Minh Chau-Translated by Huyen Huong