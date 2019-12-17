Japan sponsors non-refundable aid for five projects in Vietnam





The aid contracts are in the framework of the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid program.Accordingly, the funds will be spent on building semi-boarding kitchens for Phan Dinh Phung Primary School in Ho Chi Minh City, Buon Kai rural road at Ea Tóh Commune, Krong Nang District, Dak Lak Province and six rural bridges in An Bien, An Minh, Chau Thanh and Go Quao districts of Kien Giang Province, providing X-ray machine and digitized X-ray processing system for Khanh Son District’s Health Center in Khanh Hoa province and building four new classrooms and toilets for Le Thi Hong Gam Primary School, Krong Pac District, Dak Lak Province.

BY THANH HANG – Translated by Huyen Huong