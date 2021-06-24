Japanese Business Association of HCMC donates to national Covid-19 vaccine fund

Of which, JCCH donated US$20,000 to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund and the association has propagandized the meaningful program to the enterprise members.Up to now, many business members have joined hands with the fund so far.After the Japanese Government had donated a batch of Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam, the JCCH’s contribution expressed the consensus of Japanese businesses in Vietnam contributing to supporting the Vietnamese Government to speed up the process of purchasing Covid-19 vaccines and deploying large-scale vaccination for people.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong