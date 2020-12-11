Japanese Government assists Vietnam two project worth US$143,415

Accordingly, the contracts were in the framework of the Japanese Government's program to provide grant assistance for grassroots projects.The aid will be implemented in medical equipment at the Ca Mau Eye and Dermato Venereology Hospital and building new classrooms at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School, Hoa Tan Commune, Ca Mau City.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Watanabe Nobuhiro affirmed that his country has been cooperating with Vietnam to implement many projects in all fields, thereby bringing benefits to the people.The Japanese Consulate General also hoped that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop further in the upcoming time.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong