Japanese Government assists Vietnam two projects worth US$143,415

A signing ceremony of non-refundable aid contracts for two projects worth a total of US$143,415 in Vietnam took place in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday. 

Accordingly, the contracts were in the framework of the Japanese Government's program to provide grant assistance for grassroots projects. 

The aid will be implemented in medical equipment at the Ca Mau Eye and Dermato Venereology Hospital and building new classrooms at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School, Hoa Tan Commune, Ca Mau City.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Watanabe Nobuhiro affirmed that his country has been cooperating with Vietnam to implement many projects in all fields, thereby bringing benefits to the people.

The Japanese Consulate General also hoped that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop further in the upcoming time.


By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong

