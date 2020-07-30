JICA provides COVID-19 treatment equipment for Cho Ray Hospital

This is part of a project worth nearly JPY60 million (equivalent to VND12 billion) in support of the city’s hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The JICA-sponsored project was announced in June 2020.

Director of the hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc thanked JICA for its timely and effective support, adding new community transmissions have been recorded in the central city of Da Nang in recent days.

The hospital has sent some health workers to support the city.

JICA said it will continue consulting with the Japanese government to assist Vietnam in preventing communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

In 2016, JICA and Cho Ray Hospital jointly implemented a technical cooperation project to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment.

