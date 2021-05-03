Karaoke lounges, bars, discos in Binh Thuan suspended operation from May 3

Binh Thuan Province requested all people to keep the safe distance and wear facial masks at public places.



At the same time, the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province requested that competent authorities strengthened the inspection, supervision of wearing facemasks, keeping the safe distance at public places and strict punishment to any cases not obeying the Covid-19 pandemic and control requirements according to the regulations.

Binh Thuan Province obligated all people to strictly follow the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control instruction, notably in compliance with the 5K requirement of the Ministry of Health: Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tap trung (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making health declaration).The Binh Thuan Provincial People's Committee assigned the related units to perform sudden inspections related to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control implementation in localities.Localities would be handled according to the regulations if they have failed to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control requirements.

By Nguyen Tien-Translated by Huyen Huong