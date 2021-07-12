Khanh Hoa sends two vehicles carrying Hre ethnic minorities to Quang Ngai





Earlier, in the afternoon of July 10, the authorities of Ninh Ich Commune, Ninh Hoa Town had detected 47 ethnic minorities consisting of three children under 15 years old who were walking in the National Highway 1A amid the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation. Accordingly, the group of Hre people was working for a garden owner in Cam Lam District.They decided to walk back to their hometown due to precarious jobs and the temporary suspension of passenger transport vehicles following social distancing in some localities.Sharing with the difficult circumstances of the people, the authorities of Ninh Hoa Town collaborated with the Military High-Command of Khanh Hoa Province to send two passengers vehicles to carry them to Ba To District in Quang Ngai Province.The medical staff had performed SARS-CoV-2 rapid test for these people and they get negative results of Covid-19 before departure.

By Van Ngoc – Translated by Huyen Huong