“Kindness is Contagious’ campaign launched in to spread love in community

The campaign will focus on three key messages including be kind, be tolerant, and be optimistic. Nguyen Dinh Anh, director of the ministry’s Department for Communication, Emulation and Awards said that the campaign is a playground where each young Vietnamese will be given more opportunities to show their important role in preventing Covid-19 and wrong information.



The Ministry and UNICEF expected that Vietnamese young people will have an opportunity to voice their thinking through the campaign and they will become volunteers in the battle against the pandemic as well as help people around to spread love so that kindness can be multiplied and widespread in the community.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong