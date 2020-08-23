KOICA supports Vietnam in giving vocational training to disadvantaged people

The MoU will serve as the foundation for the implementation of a joint project to support disadvantaged groups in Vietnam in developing their labour skills, creating stable livelihood and better integrating into the society.

The project is expected to benefit Agent Orange/dioxin victims, women, the disabled and the poor by developing an open and flexible vocational training system, especially in remote and poor areas, providing training opportunities to people from ethnic minority groups, welfare beneficiaries and vulnerable people, contributing to poverty reduction.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Truong Anh Dung hailed the strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) over the years, especially in the field of labour and employment.

Along with providing Vietnam with US$74 million, the RoK has assisted Vietnam in developing the model of Vietnam-RoK colleges, which has produced fruitful outcomes.

The RoK has also assisted Vietnam in skill training for the WorldSkills Competition, he noted.

For his part, Cho Han Deog, KOICA Office National Director stressed the significance of training skilled work force, especially for disadvantaged groups. The signing of the deal is expected to help Vietnam show better performance in the field, he said.

Statistics from the Department of Social Assistance showed that Vietnam has more than 6.7 million disabled people, 58 percent of whom are women.

The country is providing assistance to more than 1 million disabled people, while forming a network of welfare facilities to provide care and rehabilitation services to the disabled.

Alongside, various support policies in vocational training and employment as well as capital provision have been implemented to ensure all disabled people get support.

Vietnam has ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Convention 159 of the International Labour Organisation on vocational rehabilitation and employment for disabled persons, strongly affirming the country’s commitment in making sure that disabled people face no discrimination in labour and employment.

