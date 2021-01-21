Laborers get free air tickets to travel home for Tet

Employees who must have worked at least one year, starting on December 31, 2020 in enterprises in HCMC and neighboring provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will receive free tickets on routes from HCMC-Hanoi/Thanh Hoa/Nghe An. Another family member or friend will get a 30 percent discount on ticket price.



Laborers can give their tickets to relatives, consisting of father, mother, husband, wife, and children who have health problems. They must submit a document on transferring tickets for approval from the company’s trade union.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh