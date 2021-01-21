  1. National

Laborers get free air tickets to travel home for Tet

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor in coordination with the low-cost airline, Bamboo Airways plans to present 500 free air tickets to disadvantaged workers to help them come back home celebrating the Tet holiday with their families.

Employees who must have worked at least one year, starting on December 31, 2020 in enterprises in HCMC and neighboring provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will receive free tickets on routes from HCMC-Hanoi/Thanh Hoa/Nghe An. Another family member or friend will get a 30 percent discount on ticket price.
Laborers can give their tickets to relatives, consisting of father, mother, husband, wife, and children who have health problems. They must submit a document on transferring tickets for approval from the company’s trade union.

