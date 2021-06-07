Labour Confederation proposes health insurance premium exemption

Taking body temperature of workers (Photo: VNA)



The VGCL also asked the Government to add more pandemic-hit workers into the list of beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries include workers whose labour contracts are suspended or those who have to leave their jobs without any salaries at firms, public and private primary and secondary educational establishments during the time of temporary closure to curb the spread of the pandemic.An estimated budget of VND33.6 billion (US$1.46 million) is set to support 50,000 people.It put forward assistance in cash for workers who had to stop working in over two weeks for they must stay in concentrated quarantine facilities, at their accommodations or sealed off areas.Some VND60 billion sourced from the State budget will be earmarked for 60,000 people from June 1 until the end of this year.