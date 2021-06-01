Laid-off workers to be offered vocational training, job opportunities amid Covid

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan A survey done by the HCMC Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information (FALMI) showed 34 percent of 2,700 companies had seen a drop in the number of employees, either from reduced work hours, unpaid leaves and even being laid off.



Around 50,000 workers had to apply for unemployment benefits at the beginning of 2021 despite relatively positive economic numbers, and the number has seen a 15 percent increase year-on-year.

In 2020, the HCMC Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs advocated for VND612 billion (about US$26.5 million) for over 500,000 workers and 5,274 companies affected by the pandemic, meeting 100 percent of the set goals.

In the long run, the Department in 2021 would focus on getting unemployed workers to vocational training to re-enter the job market soon, said Mr. Tan. The Department would also encourage companies to let workers take alternating shifts instead of letting them go en masse.

At the same time, the Department would establish online job exchange programs expected to help about 300,000 workers introduced to new jobs in 2021.

On the other hand, the HCMC People’s Committee has requested for the second support package for companies this year who have been trying to provide unemployed workers with various forms of financial relief.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Tan Nghia