Lam Dong delivers over 10,000 medical masks to minority ethnic people

According to the People’s Committee of Lac Duong District, Lam Dong Province, around 10,300 free medical facemasks have been given to minority ethnic people amid human-to-human spread of acute respiratory infection caused by coronavirus. 

Pupils receive free medical masks

The number of free facemasks were mobilized and granted to schools and local people in Lac Duong Town of Lam Dong province where many ethnic minorities are living.

These medical masks above have been mobilized from the Lac Duong Town’s Police, PNF Langbiang Club, Police Office of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue of Lac Duong Town. 

Lam Dong gives over 10,000 free medical masks to minority ethnic people ảnh 1 Medical masks are granted  freely to local people in Lac Duong Town
In the morning of February 3, more than 6,500 medical masks were granted for six schools with two facemasks for each teacher and student.

On the same day, Director of the Lam Dong Province’s Department of Health Nguyen Duc Thuan said that up to now, the province had not recorded any pneumonia cases caused by a novel coronavirus. 

The province has also established three mobile teams to respond quickly and constantly update the disease situation.




By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

