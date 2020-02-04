Medical masks are granted freely to local people in Lac Duong Town



In the morning of February 3, more than 6,500 medical masks were granted for six schools with two facemasks for each teacher and student.

The number of free facemasks were mobilized and granted to schools and local people in Lac Duong Town of Lam Dong province where many ethnic minorities are living.These medical masks above have been mobilized from the Lac Duong Town’s Police, PNF Langbiang Club, Police Office of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue of Lac Duong Town.On the same day, Director of the Lam Dong Province’s Department of Health Nguyen Duc Thuan said that up to now, the province had not recorded any pneumonia cases caused by a novel coronavirus.The province has also established three mobile teams to respond quickly and constantly update the disease situation.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong