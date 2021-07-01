Lam Dong requires SARS-CoV-2 negative test for arrivals from Covid-19 areas

This morning, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control of Lam Dong Province has just sent an urgent official letter about the new notice, including quarantine requirements for those who arrived and returned from the Covid-19 hit areas.

Accordingly, they must guarantee health self-monitoring and limit contact with others, not gather at public places within two weeks starting from the leaving day at the pandemic hit areas.Besides that, those people have to comply with health declarations truly.By this morning, there have not been any new cases of Covid-19 in the province, and the province has performed centralized quarantine and self-isolation at home for 4,744 people.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Huyen Huong