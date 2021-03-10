Lam Dong to install traffic control cameras along Bao Loc mountain pass





There are nearly 100 curved sections, including 35 circular roads of less than 50-meter radius with limited visibility and a high risk of traffic unsafety.As this reason, the Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province proposed the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province to approve for upgrading two curved sections at Km101 + 700 and Km104+300, and replacing uncovered ditches to reinforced ditches with concrete and installation of other safety systems such as road surface markings, reflected road studs, guard-rail fences, etc.The project has total capital of VND27 billion (US$1.2 million).According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, traffic accidents have occurred on National Highway No.20 through Bao Loc mountain pass, causing many deaths and injuries.

By Doan Kien-Translated by Huyen Huong