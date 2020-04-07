Land clearance of North - South expressway project reaches 69.5 percent

Of which, the Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway project cleared 11.76/15.2 kilometers; the Cam Lo- La Son expressway project completed 83/98.3 kilometers of land clearance; the Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet expressway project reached 95/101 kilometers of land clearance and the Nha Trang- Cam Lam expressway project only carried out 8.4/ 49.1 kilometers of clearance.Currently, localities are planning to move the technical infrastructure works.The investors showed the volume statistics of electrical infrastructure works of the North-South Expressway sub-projects and nearly 1,200 relocated places of high, medium and low voltage electricity.From now to the end of the year, the North - South expressway sub-projects still have to disburse VND9,146 billion (US$391 million).

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong