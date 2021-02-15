  1. National

Landslide sweeps six houses into Hau River

SGGP
A severe landslide occurred in a local ferry pier in Binh Minh Town’s Thanh Phuoc Ward in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on February 14 (on the 3rd day of the first lunar month), sweeping six houses into the Hau River.

The landslide is 30m long and 10m wide. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People’s Committee of the Binh Minh Town, the bottom of a ferry connecting Binh Minh Town and Cai Khe Ward in Can Tho City’s Ninh Kieu District hit the land, making the landslide happended and destroyed six houses. Three passengers fell into a river. Two people were rescued and one person injured.
There were cracks that appeared in the days before the landslide. Local authorities have asked households located near the landslide to move to safer locations and launched a landslide emergency.
Landslide sweeps six houses into Hau River ảnh 1  Local authorities have asked households located near the landslide to move to safer locations.


By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

