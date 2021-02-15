Landslide sweeps six houses into Hau River

According to the People’s Committee of the Binh Minh Town, the bottom of a ferry connecting Binh Minh Town and Cai Khe Ward in Can Tho City’s Ninh Kieu District hit the land, making the landslide happended and destroyed six houses. Three passengers fell into a river. Two people were rescued and one person injured.



There were cracks that appeared in the days before the landslide. Local authorities have asked households located near the landslide to move to safer locations and launched a landslide emergency.



Local authorities have asked households located near the landslide to move to safer locations.







By Nguyen Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh